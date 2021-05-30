Eileendover heading for Pontefract next

Eileendover is likely to bid for Listed honours at Pontefract following a solid first effort on the Flat at Haydock.

Trainer Pam Sly has pencilled in the Sky Bet Pontefract Castle Fillies’ Stakes at the West Yorkshire track on June 20 for her four-year-old.

Eileendover, who won her first three bumpers before finishing fourth in a Grade Two event at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in April, lost little in defeat when runner-up to the Ralph Beckett-trained Yesyes, who was receiving lumps of weight.

“She’s good. I was very pleased with her. She was giving 17lb to the winner, so I thought she ran extremely well. The winner Yesyes, Ralph Beckett’s horse, is very well-bred.

“We’re probably going to go for a Listed race for fillies at Pontefract over a mile and a half on the 20th of June.

“That’s what I’ve got in mind.”