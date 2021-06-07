Rawlinson and Buckell taken to hospital following Windsor falls

Jockeys Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell were both taken to hospital after two horses fell in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap at Windsor

Racing was delayed by 45 minutes after Rawlinson – riding Michael Attwater’s Diligent Lady – and George Buckell, who was partnering Centurion Song for Brian Meehan, were both initially treated on the course.

The incident happened as the field approached the two-furlong pole when Diligent Lady fell and brought down Centurion Song.

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reported both jockeys were “conscious and talking” after their falls.

She said: “They are both being taken to hospital for further assessment.

“They were both conscious and talking.”

Rawlinson was treated for longest at the track, before being moved.

Candy added: “He will be taken to hospital to look at his injuries – but he was conscious, talking.

“He is being taken by ambulance.”

The five-furlong feature race on the evening card was won by John Spearing’s 2-1 favourite A Sure Welcome, ridden by Ryan Tate.