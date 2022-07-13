Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:13
Raheem Sterling is set for a move to Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Raheem Sterling is set for a move to Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Raheem Sterling said goodbye to Manchester City.

Recommended

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne will miss him.

Gary Lineker approved of Chelsea’s business.

The new gaffer at DC United checked in.

Man Utd and Liverpool players enjoyed the Thailand experience.

Raphinha arrived in Barcelona.

Leeds unveiled their new home kit.

Tennis

Serena Williams was gazing at the sky.

Judy Murray praised an “inspirational” figure in tennis.

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur enjoyed a post-Wimbledon break.

 

Stefanos Tsitsipas watched Coldplay in Germany.

Golf

A bird’s-eye view of the home of golf.

The players were getting to grips with the Old Course.

A memorable night for Shane Lowry.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his future.

UFC

Which superhero is Conor McGregor?

Cycling

Katie Archibald pulled out of the Commonwealth Games.

NFL

Recommended

Russell Wilson put in the pre-season work.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in