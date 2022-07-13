Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.
Football
Raheem Sterling said goodbye to Manchester City.
Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne will miss him.
Gary Lineker approved of Chelsea’s business.
The new gaffer at DC United checked in.
Man Utd and Liverpool players enjoyed the Thailand experience.
Raphinha arrived in Barcelona.
Leeds unveiled their new home kit.
Tennis
Serena Williams was gazing at the sky.
Judy Murray praised an “inspirational” figure in tennis.
Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur enjoyed a post-Wimbledon break.
Stefanos Tsitsipas watched Coldplay in Germany.
Golf
A bird’s-eye view of the home of golf.
The players were getting to grips with the Old Course.
A memorable night for Shane Lowry.
Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his future.
UFC
Which superhero is Conor McGregor?
Cycling
Katie Archibald pulled out of the Commonwealth Games.
NFL
Russell Wilson put in the pre-season work.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.