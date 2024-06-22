Raymond van Barneveld dumps Luke Humphries out of European Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to dump world number one Luke Humphries out of the European Open.

The 57-year-old Dutchman took advantage of an off night for the reigning world champion and claimed a 6-4 victory in front of a raucous German crowd.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price was also sent by packing by a Dutchman as Dirk van Duijvenbode averaged 102.58 in his 6-4 win.

With Scotland’s Euro 2024 fate to be decided a couple of hundred miles away in Stuttgart on Sunday, Peter Wright avoided an early Scottish exit here, coming from 3-1 down to beat Ritchie Edhouse 6-3.

In the battle of the former world champions, Michael Smith whitewashed Rob Cross 6-0 while Michael van Gerwen hit four maximums as he saw off Ireland’s Dylan Slevin 6-4.

Exeter’s Owen Bates, 21, continued his dream run as he came from behind to beat Danny Noppert.

Bates – who had secured his first ever Tour win by beating Joe Cullen in the previous round – survived three match darts as he edged Dutchman Noppert in a last-leg decider.

Josh Rock’s hopes of a second successive European Tour title remain on track after he beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3.

Earlier on Saturday in the afternoon session, second seed Dave Chisnall edged past Luke Woodhouse in a last-leg decider.

Stephen Bunting beat home favourite Kevin Troppmann 6-4 while Australian Damon Heta saw off Dom Taylor and Ryan Searle won against Daryl Gurney by the same scoreline.

Gian van Veen, Chris Dobey, Ross Smith and Dutchman Kevin Doets all also progressed, with the quarter-finals onwards set to be played to a conclusion on Sunday evening.