Watch: Real Madrid host press conference before Barcelona Super Cup clash

Tomorrow (14 January), Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off at the Spanish Super Cup Final, just one year after battling it out for last year’s trophy.

Despite Barcelona taking home the win 3-1 in 2023, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful that they can pull it back, after Jude Bellingham helped the team win 2-1 against their rivals as recently as October.

Team lineups have not yet been released, however, it’s likely that Yamal is expected to replace Raphinha for Barcelona.

Bellingham, Rudier, Nacho, and Modric are all expected to be in the Real Madrid starting XI.

Out of the teams’ head-to-head games, Barcelona have 22 and Real Madrid 18 under their respective belts, with 10 draws.

The match will take place at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, kicking off at 7pm GMT on 14 January.