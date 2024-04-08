Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Real Madrid’s Ancelotti gives team update ahead of Manchester City Champions League quarter-final

Lucy Leeson
Monday 08 April 2024 11:55
Watch live on Monday (8 April) as Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti gives a team update ahead of his side’s clash with Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final.

Manchester City have it all to do to retain their Champions League crown after being drawn against 14-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals at the Bernabeu on Tuesday (9 April).

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola is mulling over which goalkeeper to pick for the Real Madrid clash.

Ederson, who was forced off in City’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool last month, was on the bench for the Premier League title-holders’ 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Stefan Ortega put in another solid performance, including a first-half Cruyff turn to deny in-form Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta the opportunity of breaking a 1-1 deadlock at half-time.

Guardiola said: “I have to think about it because Eddie (Ederson) comes from injury, he feels good, I think so, so now I have to decide if a lack of rhythm for that match, I have to decide, but we are really pleased with the (performance) from Stefan. He is an exceptional keeper.”

