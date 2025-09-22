Salford given two-point deduction for fielding weakened team against St Helens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salford have been deducted two points for fielding a weakened team in their opening Betfred Super League game of the season against St Helens in February.

The Red Devils fielded a team mostly made up of academy players for the match, which they lost by a competition record 82-0.

In a statement, the Rugby Football League confirmed the selection had breached a number of operational rules and said the club acknowledged that a number of first-team players had been available for selection.

Salford have been operating under strict salary cap restrictions throughout the season due to financial issues and their failure to pay players and staff on time.

The sanction reduces last-placed Salford’s final points tally for the season from six to four and whilst it may appear cosmetic, it could have grave implications for their slim hopes of retaining their top-flight status.

Under IMG’s grading rules, a points deduction also incurs a 0.25 deduction from the score that will determine their place in the grading rankings, with the top 12 clubs earning an automatic place in Super League for 2026.

In reality, it is the least of Salford’s concerns, with the club, who ended their campaign with a 52-16 home defeat to Wakefield on Friday, facing a winding-up petition by HMRC next month.

In addition, they are likely to face a further points deduction for failing to fulfil a separate fixture against Wakefield in August.

Salford have also been fined £5,000, half of it suspended until 2029.