Klopp extends Reds stay, Stokes named Test skipper – Thursday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from April 28.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 28 April 2022 18:01
Jurgen Klopp (left) and Ben Stokes (Adam Davy/John Walton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.

Soccer

Jurgen Klopp extended his Anfield stay.

Rio Ferdinand enjoyed ‘Karrrrrrim’ Benzema’s Champions League masterclass.

Tongue-in-cheek from Gary Neville?

Walkies with Gary Lineker.

Another big win for Liverpool.

But still with work to do.

Liam Cooper was ready to go Down Under with Leeds.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was named England’s new Test captain.

A different kind of ‘pitch’ for Masters champ Scottie Scheffler.

Snooker

Judd Trump was ready to battle with snooker’s ‘Class of 92’.

Yan Bingtao reflected on his Crucible challenge.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

As was DC.

Lando Norris was back to work.

What a win for Niki Lauda.

McLaren look back at a 1-2 finish.

Tennis

Roger Federer helped out.

American football

It was draft day in Las Vegas.

Scotland’s David Ojabo had some special visitors.

Shooting

Second in Italy for Amber Hill.

