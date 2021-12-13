The sporting weekend in pictures

The Formula One season came to a dramatic conclusion, while England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 December 2021 05:00
Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title in extraordinary fashion in Abu Dhabi (PA)
(PA Wire)

Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title after his battle with Lewis Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool did not go entirely to plan as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds joined Chelsea and Manchester City in maintaining the pace at the top of the Premier League.

England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba while Cardiff, ravaged by coronavirus quarantine requirements following their ill-fated trip to South Africa, put up an admirable fight in their European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Max Verstappen won a one-lap shoot-out to claim victory in Abu Dhabi (PA)
(PA Wire)

Verstappen’s dramatic victory sparked wild celebrations in the Red Bull pit lane, with the Dutchman’s title eventually later confirmed after two appeals from Mercedes were rejected by race stewards (PA)
(PA Wire)
Australia crushed England by nine wickets in the first Test at the Gabba (Tertius Pickard/AP)
(AP)
Jorginho fired a late penalty to sink Leeds at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield but saw his Aston Villa side sunk by Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Raheem Sterling’s penalty helped Manchester City see off Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Celtic claimed a hard-fought win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)
Reading held on for a shock WSL win over Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Cardiff battled hard in their Champions Cup clash with Toulouse (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)
Eddie Howe saw his Newcastle side well beaten at the King Power Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Conor Gallagher (left) struck twice as Crystal Palace saw off Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG beat Monaco in Ligue 1 (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Sam Twiston-Davies steered Guard Your Dreams (right) to victory in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a new mark for the most completions in NFL history during Sunday’s match against the Buffalo Bills (Mark LoMoglio/AP)
(AP)

