The sporting weekend in pictures
The Formula One season came to a dramatic conclusion, while England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test.
Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title after his battle with Lewis Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.
Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool did not go entirely to plan as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds joined Chelsea and Manchester City in maintaining the pace at the top of the Premier League.
England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba while Cardiff, ravaged by coronavirus quarantine requirements following their ill-fated trip to South Africa, put up an admirable fight in their European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
