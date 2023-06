Remco Evenepoel pays tribute to Gino Mader during Tour de Suisse stage win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World champion Remco Evenepoel pointed to the sky in tribute to Gino Mader as he won stage seven of the Tour de Suisse a day after the Swiss rider died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at the race.

Mader, who was 26, was unable to recover from injuries sustained in a high-speed crash on a descent on Thursday and died in hospital.

Friday’s stage was cancelled, replaced by a 20km group ride along the final part of the route in memory of Mader, but on Saturday the racing was back on in line with the wishes of Mader’s family.

However, the stage to Weinfelden was inevitably a subdued affair.

Mader’s Team Bahrain-Victorious, who had ridden across the line in unison on Friday, withdrew from the race before the start, as did the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert and Tudor Pro Cycling teams and 17 other riders, leaving 113 in the race.

Organisers had announced the time gaps for the general classification would be taken with 25 kilometres to go, removing any pressure on those riders involved in the fight for yellow before Sunday’s closing time trial.

There were no attacks until the peloton had passed that point and when they did begin, Evenepoel launched a move with 17km remaining and rode home solo, blowing a kiss and pointing to the sky as he crossed the line.

“Friday evening was a very difficult one for all of us, we didn’t know what we were going to do and how the race would continue,” Evenepoel said after his win.

“In the end, after talking between us, we decided to have a neutralised stage today until 25 kilometres to go, and from there on, whoever wanted to race was free to do that without any time gaps in the general classification.

“In my opinion, this was the best way to honour Gino and who he was, to pay a tribute to him and show my respect to his family in these difficult moments.

“This win and this trophy are for them. It doesn’t change anything, but I want them to know that all of us in the peloton, in our small world, are thinking of them.”

Prior to the stage, there had been questions over whether the Tour would be completed and also whether or not the women’s edition – which started on Saturday – would begin.

Race director Olivier Senn said: “After consultation with all the people involved, we as the management stand united behind this decision and are trying to hold the last two stages of the men’s race in an appropriate setting.”