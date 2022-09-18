Jump to content

Lois Forsell ‘so proud’ of Leeds team after Grand Final triumph

Beevers got both of Leeds’ tries.

Sunny Badwal
Sunday 18 September 2022 19:26
Lois Forsell was “proud” to see her side win the Betfred Women’s Super League after a 12-4 victory over York (Ian Hodgson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leeds head coach Lois Forsell described their 12-4 victory over York in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final as a “surreal” moment and hailed  double try-scorer Caitlin Beevers after her player of the match performance.

Leeds landed the first punch through Beevers and took the six-point advantage into the break despite wave after wave of York attack.

Beevers’ second of the afternoon helped Rhinos double their advantage early in the second period but York hit back through Sinead Peach to cut the score to 12-4, however, Leeds held on for their first Super League crown since 2019.

Forsell said: “It feels a bit surreal that we’ve finally got there and done it.

“Three years ago, we were here and I knew I was retiring but certainly did not think three years later I’d be here lifting a trophy.

“I’m so proud of the girls, the Challenge Cup final I know we were runners-up, but I did say that day that it was a much bigger part of our plan and today we came away with the trophy.”

Leeds Rhinos celebrate after winning the Grand Final (Ian Hodgson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Forsell was full of praise for left centre Beevers, who scored either side of half-time to establish a 12-point lead for Rhinos.

She added: “Every team needs a Caitlin Beevers – She’s been absolutely outstanding this season and today she showed that again.

York have now lost out in the grand final on each of their last two occasions but head coach Lindsay Anfield feels her side have had a successful season.

Anfield said: “We’ve had a fantastic season and if someone would have said to me at the beginning of the year, that we would win the nines, win the league leaders, lose one game, and get to a grand final, I’d have absolutely snapped their hand off.

“We have an inexperienced group and they would have learnt so much from today and I think it’ll make them really hungry going into the off season and train harder because they want to be here again.

