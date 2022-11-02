Richie Gray relishing being back in Scotland squad for Autumn Series
The 33-year-old has made only three appearances under current head coach Gregor Townsend
Veteran lock Richie Gray is relishing being back in the Scotland squad after drifting out of the international picture in recent years.
The 33-year-old won the first of his 67 caps in 2010 but has made only three appearances under current head coach Gregor Townsend and has not featured for his country since the 2021 Six Nations.
After impressing for Glasgow this term, Gray was named in the squad for the Autumn Series.
Having missed last weekend’s defeat by Australia, injuries to fellow locks Scott Cummings and Sam Skinner have paved the way for him to potentially mark his return to action against Fiji on Saturday.
“I’m delighted to be here, it’s always an honour to represent your country and be involved in these camps,” he said. “There’s been a lot of hard work gone into getting back into it.
“I’ve tried to adapt my game this season to give me a few more moments round the park, which I feel I’m doing with Glasgow. It’s just a case of trying to replicate that on the international stage. That’s the challenge going into the weekend.”
Gray has enjoyed “reconnecting with some familiar faces” since the squad met up last week although, with more than a decade having elapsed since he first played for Scotland, he notes “there are also a huge number of young guys coming through who are bringing real energy”.
“Things have moved on a bit but the squad is a really good place to be,” he said. “There’s a buzz around the camp; I can’t believe how well everyone has connected with each other.
“The team room is absolutely packed every night with everyone having a blether. It’s been great. Everyone’s enjoying training and looking forward to the weekend.”
Gray could be reunited in the Scotland side with his younger brother Jonny, the Exeter lock.
“He certainly sets the standard in terms of work rate,” Richie said of his 28-year-old sibling. “Can I keep up with that these days? Who knows. He certainly sets the marker in training and makes everyone pull along with him.”
Gray watched from the sidelines as Scotland suffered an agonising 16-15 defeat by Australia in their opening Test on Saturday.
“It’s fine margins,” he said. “It was a one-point game. There were opportunities to get two scores ahead and put that game to bed in the second half.
“If we’d done that it would have been a whole different ball game. But that’s international rugby. Things swing very quickly and it’s just about whether you can gather momentum and win those moments.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies