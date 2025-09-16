Just before kick off at the Manchester football derby on Sunday, there came a moment of rare unity. In the midst of tribal division, 55,000 people, of normally diametrically opposed blue and red persuasion, came together as one to acknowledge the local hero Ricky Hatton.

What was billed as a minute’s applause in recognition of the former boxing world champion’s meaning for his home town went on and on. Never mind that he was a lifelong City fan, there were as many tears shed at his sudden loss in the sections of the Etihad Stadium occupied by United supporters. Here was loud, unanimous public acknowledgement of what Hatton meant to his fellow Mancs. Here was an outpouring of genuine affection for a local working class lad who, through his own determination and skill, had become an internationally renowned sportsman.

But it wasn’t just achievements that so endeared Hatton to so many. It was his character. Funny, self-deprecating, unfailingly kind he was a model of how not to be tainted by celebrity. This was a man who charmed everyone he encountered. There was, though, something more to him.

open image in gallery Ricky Hatton, who died aged 46 ( PA )

Hatton was someone who acknowledged his own issues, who spoke publicly and eloquently about his mental health problems, about how, after realising all his youthful dreams, he became plagued by depression when his time in the ring was over. The downside had always been there, he told us. But being in the ring had kept it at bay.

When he hung up his gloves, he spoke about how his sense of identity and purpose had been diminished, about how it was only in the ring that he could really be himself. There he could be The Hitman. Just before his death he had announced he was to make a comeback of sorts in an exhibition fight. This, it was clear to the end, was a man who defined himself by his performance. A man who still needed to box.

Above all, his honesty was what chimed. Boys and men who had none of his success drew comfort from his openness, about the way he made it clear that anyone can be struck by mental health issues, that wealth, celebrity and success offer no protection. His candour provided succour for so many. Blimey, they thought, if it happens to a hero like him, then there’s nothing unusual in my own floundering. And Hatton was not alone among sports people in recently coming clean about his internal struggles.

open image in gallery Hatton’s victory over Kostya Tszyu earned him the IBF world welterweight title in 2005 (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

Michael Phelps the swimmer, the tennis player Naomi Osaka, the gymnast Simone Biles, Hatton’s fellow boxer Tyson Fury, poor old Paul Gascoigne: the list is not short. And every time someone of their prominence, their success, does so it chimes with the rest of us in a way few others can. These, after all, are our heroines and heroes going through the same kind of problems we do. When they tell us, we listen. And sometimes we act.

Such openness is also something that simply would not have happened in the past. Even as recently as 20 years ago, the prevailing philosophy in sport was that to admit to failings was to show weakness. It was seen to give advantage to your opponent. Just as physical injuries could be run off, so what was going on in the brain should be ignored. And under no circumstances acknowledged.

Hatton would have been brought up to assume he could batter his internal problems in the manner he might smite a rival. Indeed, any deviation from the assumption of superiority was long regarded within sport as mere self-indulgence. Back in the 1990s, for instance, the footballer Stan Collymore, who has throughout his life been laid low by periods of acute depression, was dismissed as merely a shiftless, lazy waster of his own ability. Someone too self-absorbed to realise the talent with which he had been blessed.

The reaction within a game then suffused with macho bullishness was near universal. And entirely unsympathetic. He’s earning loads of money playing football and he can’t get out of bed in the morning: what’s his problem?

These days things are different. There is an understanding that best performance is achieved when body and brain are in harmony. If you have a problem, don't hide it, work on it as you might a physical drawback. Nowhere has the shift in philosophy and understanding been better communicated than in the television series ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’.

open image in gallery Andrew Flintoff ( BBC )

The premise of the show, now in its third series, is that Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, the former England cricket captain, himself of working class origin, takes a bunch of inner city kids and using the vehicle of creating a cricket team, teaches them valuable lessons of camaraderie, team work, discipline and focus.

His point – proven in so many of the cases he has dealt with – is that sport provides a unique platform for delivery of socially vital messages.But it is not just how to bowl a googly or hit a reverse sweep that he is able to teach the youngsters under his tutelage. He recognises these are kids with myriad mental health issues, many of them disguising their insecurities by adopting disruptive behaviour.

Flintoff, is a man who understands. He has admitted he has long had his own torments. When he was a young player coming through a game which was then almost brutal in its macho assumptions, he recalls he countered his own anxieties by adopting another personality: he was no longer Andrew, he became Freddie. Naturally shy and nervous in company, in order to negotiate the intricacies of the dressing room, he adopted a character of the loud, hard-drinking, verbally scathing lad. It was a defence mechanism built on attack.

open image in gallery Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour saw the star take a cricket team of young people from his home town to play in India (BBC/PA) ( BBC )

He can see it in his cohort of the failing and abandoned: when in doubt, act the fool. He is one of them, he understands. So when he sits down with them as individuals and helps them open up about their anxieties, his kindly sympathy and acknowledgement of their issues doesn’t just make great television, it demonstrates that sport can be therapy. Here is a place away from formal setting, away from education, away from the home, where, not only can you learn about application, determination and how to work with others, you can just get stuff off your chest.

This is what sport can do: not just make you physically fitter, but help you with your internal issues too. Ricky Hatton would have approved.