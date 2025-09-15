Ricky Hatton’s family pay emotional tribute to boxing great

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s family say they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after his death but have been “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support towards him.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday the 46-year-old had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have been paid across sport and wider society towards Hatton, a former world welterweight champion.

On Monday his family issued a statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” the statement began.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

Arguably Hatton’s finest moment was his victory over Kostya Tszyu to win the IBF welterweight title at Manchester Arena in June 2005.

He went on to fight other big names in his sport such as Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao. Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanour also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

The Hatton family added in their statement: “He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport.

“But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.

“As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

“It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard’s legacy — both in boxing and as a man — will continue to live on.

“Richard’s memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said the city will give consideration to how best to honour Hatton’s memory properly in the weeks and months ahead.

Burnham said Hatton’s death was “hard to take in” and added: “Ricky was much loved by so many in Greater Manchester. He was the kind of person who would always turn up for people, supporting so many causes.

“He made us smile and made us proud. We will find a way of honouring him properly. Rest in peace, Champ.”