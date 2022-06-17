Ricky Hatton’s return to the boxing ring postponed until November
An injury to Hughie Fury – fighting on the same bill at Manchester’s AO Arena – has resulted in broadcaster Sky Sports putting the event back
Ricky Hatton’s return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera has been postponed until November 12.
The 43-year-old, who has not stepped into a ring since the 2012 defeat to Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko, had lost more than two stone in his bid to get fit for the July 2 encounter against the three-weight world champion.
However, an injury to Hughie Fury – fighting on the same bill at Manchester’s AO Arena – has resulted in broadcaster Sky Sports putting the event back four months.
“I wish Hughie a speedy recovery, but obviously I’m gutted as I have been training so hard for this fight,” said Hatton in a statement posted on Twitter.
“But I’ll take a little break and be back fitter and stronger for the new date with the fans.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies