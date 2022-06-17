Ricky Hatton’s return to the boxing ring postponed until November

An injury to Hughie Fury – fighting on the same bill at Manchester’s AO Arena – has resulted in broadcaster Sky Sports putting the event back

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 17 June 2022 21:00
Ricky Hatton’s exhibition fight against Marco Antonio Barrera has been postponed until November (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ricky Hatton’s return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera has been postponed until November 12.

The 43-year-old, who has not stepped into a ring since the 2012 defeat to Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko, had lost more than two stone in his bid to get fit for the July 2 encounter against the three-weight world champion.

However, an injury to Hughie Fury – fighting on the same bill at Manchester’s AO Arena – has resulted in broadcaster Sky Sports putting the event back four months.

“I wish Hughie a speedy recovery, but obviously I’m gutted as I have been training so hard for this fight,” said Hatton in a statement posted on Twitter.

“But I’ll take a little break and be back fitter and stronger for the new date with the fans.”

