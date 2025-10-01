Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell says public support has provided comfort to family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell says his family have been taking comfort in public support and the memories of a stellar career since the British boxing great’s death last month.

Former world welterweight champion Hatton died aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14, just three months before he was due to make his professional comeback in Dubai.

Campbell, whose retirement after 19 fights was confirmed earlier this year, admits the devastating news is still sinking in.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken, as you can imagine. It’s so unexpected and we had so many big plans coming, so it’s knocked us all for six,” he told Granada Reports.

“We’re just trying to be there for each other at the minute. The outpouring of support from absolutely everyone has been amazing, so that’s helping us through a lot. But we’re absolutely heartbroken.

“To so many he was Ricky Hatton the boxer, but to me he was just dad and to the family he was Richard.

“We can’t get our heads around things at the minute, it’s absolutely awful. It’s hard to explain.

“You see all the clips from years ago on social media, the old memories we hadn’t seen for years and as much as it’s heartbreaking, it brings a smile to our faces.

“Especially with dad being the character he was, doing the things he would in the build up when you would see his sense of humour shining through. That gives us a lot of comfort, as hard as it is.”

Details of the procession route ahead of Hatton’s funeral at Manchester Cathedral on October 10 have been released and Campbell is hoping to see a big turn out as people pay their respects to the former two-weight champion.

“That’s exactly what he would have wanted. He saw his biggest achievement in boxing as his fanbase, that’s what he was most proud of,” he said.

“He would want the street to be filled with people, there celebrating his life. Everything he did, he did for his fans.”