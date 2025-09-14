Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Best
Ricky Hatton’s career in pictures

Hatton won world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight during his 48-fight career between 1997 and 2012.

Josh Luckhurst
Sunday 14 September 2025 18:05 BST
Ricky Hatton celebrates with his IBF & IBO light-welterweight belts after victory over Juan Urango in 2007 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his illustrious career in pictures.

