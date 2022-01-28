Carragher’s birthday wish and Bairstow in Scarborough – Friday’s sporting social

Wayne Rooney impressed a former team-mate.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 28 January 2022 17:57
Jamie Carragher made a birthday request (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 28.

Football

A day in the life of a pundit, by Micah Richards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool

He made a special request for his present.

West Ham celebrated a club great.

A birthday for a European Cup winner.

Cricket

Steve Smith tried his best to make the Big Bash final.

England celebrated an Ashes century in Australia.

Jonny Bairstow was sunning it up in Scarborough

Tennis

Rafael Nadal moved to within one match of a record-breaking 21st grand slam men’s singles title.

Ben Stiller enjoyed Nadal’s performance.

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool.

Wimbledon unveiled its official towels.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a laugh.

