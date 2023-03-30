Ferdinand and Terry nominated for Hall of Fame – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.

Football

The Premier League revealed its latest Hall of Fame nominees.

Cricket

KP was making a point.

Virat Kohli was crossing a bridge.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani tells critics to lay off rugby.

Boxing

Jermaine Franklin was feeling confident.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying the Australian lifestyle.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu was hit by the injury bug again.