Ronaldo and Lukaku on target, Crouch has leg issues – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 11.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was excited for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Ronaldo made his second debut as Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1.

And celebrated scoring a brace.

Gary Neville recalled Ronaldo’s rise.

Ant and Dec were not that bothered about the Portuguese’s return.

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.

Peter Crouch had a leg issue at Palace.

Jack Grealish enjoyed his birthday.

Patrick Bamford returned to Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips showed Dan James the ropes.

Jack Harrison prepared for Leeds’ game with Liverpool.

Tennis

A bigger occasion on Saturday night…

Novak Djokovic closed in on a 21st major title.

Rod Laver enjoyed the tennis.

The US Open crowd really need to improve their catching.

Rafael Nadal was on the road to recovery.

Serena Williams came in like a wrecking ball.

Cricket

David Malan reflected on his England return.

Jason Roy had some time away.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas celebrated after winning the sprint race at Monza.

Max Verstappen finished second.

With McLaren duo Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris third and fourth respectively.

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the weekend.

Derek Chisora was out in the countryside.