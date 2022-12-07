Rob Baxter surprised by timing of Eddie Jones’ departure as England coach
Jones was sacked on Tuesday, less than nine weeks before England’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland
Rob Baxter has expressed his surprise at the timing of Eddie Jones’ departure as England head coach.
Jones was sacked on Tuesday, less than nine weeks before England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland and just nine months before the World Cup starts.
His seven-year reign came to an end following a Rugby Football Union review of the Autumn Nations Series, which produced defeats against Argentina and South Africa, plus a draw with New Zealand.
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick, who masterminded Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season, is a clear favourite to succeed Jones.
Exeter rugby director Baxter inspired the Chiefs’ Champions Cup win in 2020 and two Premiership title successes, compiling an impressive CV that has previously contributed to him being linked with English rugby’s top job.
Baxter, though, has recently signed a contract extension with the Chiefs, and has no intention of leaving Devon.
On Jones, Baxter said: “I kind of thought with the timing getting towards this second half of the season, through the Six Nations and building towards the World Cup, I was a little surprised the decision got made now.
“There were grumblings and rumblings, but there are always are when England don’t win. But I will admit I was surprised the decision got made now.
“I have just signed a contract extension with Exeter, so my intention is to stay here. If you are asking have I applied for the England job? No. If you are asking me am I one of the guys under consideration? No, I am not.
“I have got a close affiliation to the club, my family has got a close affiliation to the club. It works me for me family-wise, and I am very proud of what we have achieved here.”
