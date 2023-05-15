The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after losing to Fulham, while Arsenal’s title hopes took a blow following their defeat by Brighton.

Barcelona secured their first LaLiga title since 2019 with a 4-2 win against Espanyol and Chelsea Women earned their third successive FA Cup.

Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.