The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal’s fading title hopes took a hammering and Barcelona were crowned Spanish champions.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 15 May 2023 05:00
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after losing to Fulham, while Arsenal’s title hopes took a blow following their defeat by Brighton.

Barcelona secured their first LaLiga title since 2019 with a 4-2 win against Espanyol and Chelsea Women earned their third successive FA Cup.

Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

