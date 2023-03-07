Rob Burrow is an inspiration to millions in raising MND awareness – Rishi Sunak

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has described Rob Burrow as an inspiration to millions while honouring him for his work raising awareness of motor neurone disease.

Burrow, the former Leeds and England star, has passionately campaigned and raised funds for people affected by MND since he was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

This has now been recognised by the prime minister with Burrow named as the 2,000th recipient of the daily Points of Light award.

The award, launched in 2014, celebrates outstanding individuals who make a positive change within their community and inspire others.

In a personal letter to Burrow, Mr Sunak wrote: “You have inspired millions around the world with your strength, courage and positivity.

“Through your intimate documentary and all your work to raise awareness of MND, you have used your profile as one of the greatest ever rugby players to shine a light on a disease that was once rarely spoken about and little understood.

Inspired by you, many will dare to dream and fulfil those dreams, in spite of whatever adversity they may face Rishi Sunak tells Rob Burrow

“You have inspired a phenomenal fundraising campaign that is supporting vital new research and improving the care for others – not least through the creation of The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in your proud home city of Leeds.

“The legacy of everything you are doing for the fight against this disease will change what it means to be diagnosed with MND.

“As you have said: ‘In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’. Inspired by you, many will dare to dream and fulfil those dreams, in spite of whatever adversity they may face.

“You are a true Point of Light. On behalf of the whole country, thank you.”

Burrow was presented with his award by the prime minister at Downing Street on Monday.

The 40-year-old won eight Super League titles in a glittering career with the Rhinos before retiring in 2017. He was awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours list for services to rugby league and the motor neurone disease community.