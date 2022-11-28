Jump to content

Scott celebrates jungle win, Alexander-Arnold scores – Monday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from November 28.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 28 November 2022 18:00
Jill Scott (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Jonathan Brady/Mike Egerton/PA)
Jill Scott (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Jonathan Brady/Mike Egerton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 28.

Football

Jill Scott’s former England team-mates celebrated her I’m a Celebrity win.

Presenters Ant and Dec also shared their congratulations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold found the mark.

Peter Crouch saw an old friend.

Pic of the day?

Jurgen Klinsmann explained himself.

Thibaut Courtois insisted Belgium were together after a poor result.

Antoine Griezmann loved what he saw.

Cricket

England geared up for action in Pakistan.

Ben Stokes helped out.

Life’s a beach for Australia.

Darts

Glen Durrant hung up his darts.

Rob Cross was gracious in defeat.

Formula One

Williams remembered.

Yuki Tsunoda found the wheels to help him beat Max Verstappen.

Golf

Luke Donald and his team looked forward to the Hero Cup.

