Rob Cross and Scott Williams through to last 16 at Alexandra Palace

Rob Cross showed he can be a contender for a second World Championship crown after battling into the last 16.

Cross has struggled to hit the heights since his memorable title win on debut in 2018, but has enjoyed his best season in 2023 coming into the Alexandra Palace tournament.

He was made to work hard for a 4-2 victory over Jeffrey de Graaf, with the former electrician sparking into life in the final set with an average of 116.

Meanwhile, Scott Williams is happy to be showing what he is capable of after a fine comeback win against Martin Schindler.

‘Shaggy’ followed up his win against seventh seed Danny Noppert before Christmas with a 4-3 win over German Schindler.

Williams, who will break into the world’s top 40 with his run to the last 16, was heading home when he trailed 2-0 and 3-2.

But on both occasions he fought hard to battle back and took the final-set decider.

“I’m so drained, I’m so happy to come out as a victor,” he said.

“I’m a confident guy anyway, regardless of what darts I throw in the practice room, it’s what I do on the stage and you have seen what I can do on the stage.”

Dave Chisnall’s victory over Gabriel Clemens was far more straightforward, winning 4-1.