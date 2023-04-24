Jump to content

Ryan Reynolds relives Wrexham’s winning moment – Monday’s sporting social

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed their county action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 24 April 2023 17:43
Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds (left), Rob McElhenney (right) and manager Phil Parkinson (centre) celebrate promotion to Sky Bet League Two (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds (left), Rob McElhenney (right) and manager Phil Parkinson (centre) celebrate promotion to Sky Bet League Two (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.

Football

Ryan Reynolds relived Wrexham’s winning moment.

And Ben Foster provided him with more footage.

And Rob McElhenney just cannot stop watching.

Chuba Akpom was delighted with his EFL gong.

Cricket

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed their county action.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated a milestone.

Formula One

The long wait is nearly over.

Curling

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead added a London Marathon medal to her collection.

