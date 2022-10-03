Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What we know about cheating row rocking poker world

Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game

Shweta Sharma
Monday 03 October 2022 10:44
Comments
<p>A live-streamed, high-stakes poker game was marred by controversy after a player scooped the $269,000 pot with jack high</p>

A live-streamed, high-stakes poker game was marred by controversy after a player scooped the $269,000 pot with jack high

(Screengrab/@HCLPokerShow)

A cheating scandal has now erupted in the world of high-stakes poker, just days after the chess community was rocked by what has been dubbed the biggest scandal in the board game’s history.

A casino in Los Angeles is investigating after a player accused his opponent of cheating to scoop a $269,000 pot with an audacious bet that left spectators “speechless”.

Garrett Adelstein, who is considered one of the best high-stakes cash game players in the world, has claimed he was “clearly cheated” by his opponent Robbi Jade Lew after she went all-in on an underwhelming hand.

During the televised, high-stakes game at the Hustler Casino, Adelstein had seven and eight of clubs while Lew played wider with the jack of clubs and four of hearts.

After the flop revealed the ten of hearts, ten of clubs, and nine of clubs, Adelstein bet high given his chances of a straight, a flush, or even a straight flush on the river.

Recommended

But Lew stunned her opponents and the commentators when she called the bet, growing the pot to $269,000.

Another opponent at the table laughed, saying: “She calls me with a jack-high”.

“She calls?” the commentator in the live stream asked with complete surprise. “What is going on here. Is it possible her hand might be misread in the card graphics?”

They agreed to play the river twice, but it brought nothing to either side and Lew won the full $269,000 pot with jack high.

It sparked commotion at the table with Adelstein saying: “I don’t understand what’s happening right now.”

After a brief exchange, Adelstein gave Lew what she called a “death stare”.

“Garrett, you look like you want to kill me,” Lew said.

The commentator on the live stream said he was “speechless” and called it “the most disturbed look I’ve ever seen Garrett give”.

The two exchanged words on and off camera, with both players accusing each other and later giving conflicting accounts of what was said.

In a lengthy statement, Adelstein said he has been “clearly cheated”, without providing evidence of any wrongdoing. He went on to speculate that Lew might have been wearing a vibrating device that was used to signal her but said it was impossible to know.

Lew has denied any wrongdoing and challenged her opponent for a head-to-head rematch: “After I’m vindicated, let’s go heads up. The whole world can watch me read you all day.”

The match organisers are now investigating what could be one of the biggest cheating scandals in poker tournaments.

Recommended

HCL said investigators could conduct a lie detector test, after initially saying there was “no proof either way or any indication of any wrongdoing besides the accusations of parties involved”.

It comes as investigators are looking into a scandal during a chess tournament when a teenage player defeated Magnus Carlsen, who is widely considered one of the best chess players who ever lived, prompting accusations of cheating.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in