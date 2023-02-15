Jump to content

Pogba trains, Fowler’s shut out, Hamilton focuses: Wednesday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from February 15.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 February 2023 18:18
Comments
Paul Pogba (left), Robbie Fowler (centre) and Lewis Hamilton (Zac Goodwin/Steven Paston/David Davies/PA)
Paul Pogba (left), Robbie Fowler (centre) and Lewis Hamilton (Zac Goodwin/Steven Paston/David Davies/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Football

Paul Pogba trained.

Robbie Fowler was not allowed in.

Gary Lineker queued…

Cricket

England and New Zealand geared up for the first Test.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton embraced a “huge moment” for Mercedes.

Happy 25th birthday George Russell.

The 2023 Aston Martin hit the track.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was counting down.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas – ever the athlete.

