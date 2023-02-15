Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Football

Paul Pogba trained.

Robbie Fowler was not allowed in.

Gary Lineker queued…

Cricket

England and New Zealand geared up for the first Test.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton embraced a “huge moment” for Mercedes.

Happy 25th birthday George Russell.

The 2023 Aston Martin hit the track.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was counting down.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas – ever the athlete.