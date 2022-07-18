Jump to content
Bale shows off his skills and Norris feels the heat – Monday’s sporting social

Robert Lewandowski met his new Barca team-mates.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 July 2022 17:59
Gareth Bale showed off his skills at his new club (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

City stretched their legs in Houston.

Gareth Bale showed off his skills.

David De Gea welcomed the new guy.

Robert Lewandowski met his new Barca team-mates.

The Blades welcomed a special guest.

Cricket

Ben Stokes called it a day in ODIs.

Golf

Ian Poulter enjoyed St Andrews.

Jack Nicklaus reviewed the final day.

Athletics

Usain Bolt enjoyed Jamaica’s 100 metres dominance.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen celebrated victory.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed a night out with her fiancé.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying the latest Twitter trend.

Lando Norris was not wrong!

When in France….

Boxing

Nicola Adams welcomed her son.

Frampton throwback.

