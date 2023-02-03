Robert Milkins fires 147 break in German Masters clash with Chris Wakelin

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert Milkins fired his third professional maximum break in the second frame of his German Masters quarter-final against Chris Wakelin in Berlin.

Milkins’ feat continued a fine run of form after he scored a rare 146 clearance in the final frame of his fourth round win over Daniel Wells on Thursday.

Milkins, the world number 31, is bidding for his second career ranking title win after clinching the Gibraltar Open last year.