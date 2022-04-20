Federer in Venice and Salah sets record straight – Wednesday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 20 April 2022 18:13
Roger Federer and Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/Peter Byrne/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 20.

Football

Mo Salah set the record straight.

Liverpool players reflected on the night before.

As did Fulham captain Tom Cairney.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had a laugh.

A weighty issue for Patrick Bamford.

Zlatan decides.

David Beckham’s daughter got behind the Miami Heat.

Boxing

Tyson Fury received a message from the Rock.

Nick Blackwell backed Fury.

Cricket

KP was puzzled.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic felt inspired.

La Dolce Vita for Roger Federer.

Golf

An Open view for Padraig Harrington.

Darts

Gerwyn Price had entertainment sorted for his flight to Aberdeen.

Time flies!

