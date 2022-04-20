Federer in Venice and Salah sets record straight – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 20.
Football
Mo Salah set the record straight.
Liverpool players reflected on the night before.
As did Fulham captain Tom Cairney.
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had a laugh.
A weighty issue for Patrick Bamford.
Zlatan decides.
David Beckham’s daughter got behind the Miami Heat.
Boxing
Tyson Fury received a message from the Rock.
Nick Blackwell backed Fury.
Cricket
KP was puzzled.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic felt inspired.
La Dolce Vita for Roger Federer.
Golf
An Open view for Padraig Harrington.
Darts
Gerwyn Price had entertainment sorted for his flight to Aberdeen.
Time flies!
