Mount in Manchester and Becks at Wimbledon – Wednesday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 05 July 2023 17:59
David Beckham and his mother Sandra were at Wimbldon (Steven Paston/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.

Football

Mason Mount made himself at home in Manchester.

Rio Ferdinand was happy with the signing.

David Beckham was at SW19.

Chris Kamara vowed to make a difference.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed the view.

Tennis

Roger Federer made sure he did not get turned away at the Wimbledon door.

Becks made Ons Jabeur’s day.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was ready for the third Ashes Test.

Motor Racing

Hi from Lewis Hamilton’s dog.

George Russell took to the sky.

Athletics

Injury woe for Jake Wightman.

