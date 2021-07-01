Wimbledon day four: Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty take Centre stage

Roger Federer faces another Frenchman in round two having struggled to see off Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

The eight-time champion will be hoping to find more rhythm when he faces Richard Gasquet on Centre Court.

World number one Ashleigh Barty opens proceedings on Centre against Russian Anna Blinkova.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day four at Wimbledon

Order of play

Centre Court

Court One

Brit watch

British players in 2021 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Match of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Three – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

British number two Cameron Norrie faces the unpredictable Australian wild card Alex Bolt, who is growing in confidence and looking a dangerous player despite his lowly ranking of 149. To add to the pressure on Norrie, the winner could be up against Federer.

Rewind

Day four weather watch