Roger Federer eases past Lorenzo Sonego to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Roger Federer made short work of Lorenzo Sonego to ease into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon

The eight-time champion survived a testing first set to eventually swat aside the 23rd seed 7-5 6-4 6-2.

Federer served for the first set at 5-4 only for Sonego to break the Swiss great back.

Federer had another break point when the rain came, causing a delay while the roof was closed and, on the resumption, he did not even have to hit a shot to win the game as Sonego double-faulted.

From then on it was plain sailing for the 20-time grand slam champion on Centre Court.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “It was tricky conditions inside and outside and Lorenzo is a tough player but I felt after the first set I was able to control things. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the quarter-finals.”

Roger Federer took control of the match (PA Wire)

Federer, who turns 40 next month, must wait until Tuesday to find out who his next opponent is.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was two sets to one up and 3-4, on serve, in the fourth when his match against Hubert Hurkacz was curtailed by rain.

“These guys are young, they can recover, it’s not a problem for them,” smiled Federer. “Hopefully it rains again – I’m kidding!”