There’s only two Ian Wrights – Sunday’s sporting social
Ronnie O’Sullivan got the cakes in.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 5.
Football
Ian Wright met his namesake.
Sergio Reguilon demanded loyalty.
Harry Kane was happy.
Paul Pogba provided a fitness update.
Team GB stars enjoyed a day out at Old Trafford.
United and Bruno Fernandes struggled to make sense of Fred’s goal and celebration.
Tyneside awoke in a good mood.
Cricket
Not long now!
Snooker
UK Championship finalist Zhao Xintong was always destined for the top, it seems.
Ronnie O’Sullivan got the cakes in.
Boxing
Tyson Fury wished his wife a happy birthday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.