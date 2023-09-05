Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rory McIlroy relishing Irish Open at The K Club – Tuesday’s sporting social

Yannik Paul was philosophical about his Ryder Cup omission.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 05 September 2023 18:05
Rory McIlroy is looking forward to the Irish Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rory McIlroy is looking forward to the Irish Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was happy to be back at The K Club.

Recommended

Yannik Paul was philosophical about his Ryder Cup omission.

Football

The Santiago Bernabeu has had a remarkable upgrade.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

Marketa Vondrousova showed off her latest tattoo.

Formula One

A very young Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri went back to their roots.

Sergio Perez was still celebrating his second-placed finish at Monza.

Recommended

Valtteri Bottas was playing it cool.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in