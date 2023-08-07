The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s bid for glory at the netball World Cup ended in disappointment when they were beaten by Australia in the final as an eventful weekend in sport drew to a close.

As their compatriots contemplated a FIFA Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria on Monday knowing that reigning champions the United States had been dumped out of the competition by Sweden, the Roses went down 61-45 in South Africa.

Back at home, the men’s football season kicked off in earnest in England and Scotland as Arsenal edged past Manchester City on penalties to lift the Community Shield, while the warm-up fixtures ahead of the rugby union World Cup brought mixed fortunes for the Six Nations rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.