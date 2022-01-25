Wales’ Ross Moriarty set for chance to prove fitness ahead of Six Nations
The Dragons forward has not played since Wales hosted New Zealand in October
Ross Moriarty is set for a chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Six Nations.
The Dragons back-row forward has been released from the Wales squad for regional duty.
He has not played since suffering a shoulder injury during Wales’ Autumn Nations Series defeat against New Zealand on 30 October.
Moriarty, who has won 49 caps, subsequently underwent surgery.
He is among six players who could feature in United Rugby Championship action before rejoining the Wales squad on Sunday ahead of next week’s opener against Ireland in Dublin.
The Dragons host Benetton on Friday, while Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has released Cardiff props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis, Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe for potential regional game-time.
The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, also announced that Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza has tested positive for Covid-19.
Tshiunza, 20, won two caps as a replacement during the autumn and retained his squad place for the Six Nations.
“After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday’s entry screening, he immediately went into isolation,” the WRU said.
“A subsequent PCR test taken on Monday confirmed the result. He will now isolate as per government guidelines.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies