Liverpool players revel in Champions League win – Wednesday’s sporting social

Roy Hodgson was congratulated on his CBE by some of his former clubs.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 04 May 2022 18:00
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.

Football

Liverpool reflected on a memorable night in Spain.

Manchester United shared a snap of Nemanja Matic’s family watching the midfielder in action.

Not a bad evening’s work for Bournemouth either.

David Beckham reflected on the “perfect” birthday weekend.

Congratulations, Roy Hodgson.

Too cute!

Happy 35th birthday Cesc Fabregas.

Golf

Day by day for Bryson DeChambeau.

Happy birthday, Rory McIlroy.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas is enjoying being Stateside.

Red Bull celebrated Star Wars Day.

Most relaxing shot of the day?

Tributes poured in for Tony Brooks, who has died aged 90.

Boxing

KSI announced his comeback.

Wise words from Amir Khan.

UFC

Conor McGregor’s at the wheel.

Cricket

Not a bad sunset.

Proper shot.

Basketball

LeBron was a happy man.

Rugby league

Wigan welcomed a stormtrooper to the DW Stadium.

