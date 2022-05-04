Liverpool players revel in Champions League win – Wednesday’s sporting social
Roy Hodgson was congratulated on his CBE by some of his former clubs.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.
Football
Liverpool reflected on a memorable night in Spain.
Manchester United shared a snap of Nemanja Matic’s family watching the midfielder in action.
Not a bad evening’s work for Bournemouth either.
David Beckham reflected on the “perfect” birthday weekend.
Congratulations, Roy Hodgson.
Too cute!
Happy 35th birthday Cesc Fabregas.
Golf
Day by day for Bryson DeChambeau.
Happy birthday, Rory McIlroy.
Motor Racing
Valtteri Bottas is enjoying being Stateside.
Red Bull celebrated Star Wars Day.
Most relaxing shot of the day?
Tributes poured in for Tony Brooks, who has died aged 90.
Boxing
KSI announced his comeback.
Wise words from Amir Khan.
UFC
Conor McGregor’s at the wheel.
Cricket
Not a bad sunset.
Proper shot.
Basketball
LeBron was a happy man.
Rugby league
Wigan welcomed a stormtrooper to the DW Stadium.
