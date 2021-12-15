Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Roy Keane wished his “first wife” happy birthday!

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 December 2021 18:11
Sergio Aguero and James Anderson (Carl Recine/Jason O’Brien/PA)
Sergio Aguero and James Anderson (Carl Recine/Jason O’Brien/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.

Football

Tributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.

Recommended

[xdelx]

The former Manchester City striker was extremely grateful.

Roy Keane wished his “first wife” happy birthday!

[xdelx]

Peter Crouch delved into the archives.

Ian Wright saluted Sir Lewis Hamilton

Cricket

Jimmy Anderson may have put his foot in it!

A cricket great met a tennis great.

[xdelx]

Boxing

Barry Hearn visited the Palace.

Athletics

Recommended

Usain Bolt has been inspiring Mr Men

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in