Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.
Football
Tributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.
The former Manchester City striker was extremely grateful.
Roy Keane wished his “first wife” happy birthday!
Peter Crouch delved into the archives.
Ian Wright saluted Sir Lewis Hamilton
Cricket
Jimmy Anderson may have put his foot in it!
A cricket great met a tennis great.
Boxing
Barry Hearn visited the Palace.
Athletics
Usain Bolt has been inspiring Mr Men
