Watch live: South Africa’s Springboks welcomed home after Rugby World Cup win

Rugby fans gathered at OR Tambo International Airport this morning (31 October) as they prepared to welcomed home the Springboks following their World Cup win.

Members of the public wore shirts and carried flags as they cheered on the team, who have now become four-time world champions.

Chants of “ibuyile” (“It has returned”) have been heard around Cape Town since the team beat New Zealand in the final of the tournament in Paris over the weekend.

“We hold hope for the country,” captain Siya Kolisi said after the victory.

“There aren’t a lot of things going right in our country and we have the privilege to be able to do what we love and inspire people in life, not just sports people.”

Parades around major cities in the country are expected to take place today.