Bath Rugby have suffered another blow to their struggling season as Beno Obano’s injury has been confirmed as an ACL rupture.

This is the second ACL injury the club has had in as many weeks as star winger Anthony Watson sustained the problem against Saracens.

Bath’s director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: “This is a complex injury that takes time to recover – we will provide a huge amount of care for Beno to ensure his safe return to the field. His professionalism to overcome serious injuries in his career to date has been remarkable and I know this instance will be no different.”

Having two England stars out for months will not help Bath steer their season back on track as they are still searching for their first win of the campaign. Among their defeats was one of their heaviest losses in Premiership history when Saracens beat them 71-17 in October.

Watson has recognised the impact his absence will have on the side. He wrote on social media: “Mann not the way to get any campaign underway. No two ways about it I’m absolutely devastated that I won’t be able to contribute to both @bathrugby and @englandrugby in the immediate future.

“However some of the stories from the rugby and sports world over these last few weeks do put things into perspective. I’m fortunate to have a great support system with my family, friends and everyone @bathrugby and I have 0 doubt in my mind this injury will benefit me long term. Thanks to everyone for your messages over the past few days - it’s really appreciated.”