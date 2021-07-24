Lions prop Wyn Jones out of first Test against South Africa with shoulder injury

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a setback just hours before their first Test against South Africa with prop Wyn Jones ruled out of the Cape Town Stadium clash by a shoulder problem.

Jones suffered the injury during training on Thursday and is replaced in the front row by Rory Sutherland, who is promoted from the bench with Mako Vunipola filling the vacant replacement’s spot.

“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” head coach Warren Gatland said.

“However, we’re confident he’ll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage.”