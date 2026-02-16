Ireland launch investigation into ‘cowardly’ racist abuse aimed at debutant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has launched an investigation into "cowardly" racist abuse directed at Edwin Edogbo, which surfaced online following his international debut.

The Munster second row was targeted on social media platforms after making his first appearance for Ireland in Saturday’s 20-13 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy in Dublin.

Edogbo, 23, who was born and raised in Cobh, County Cork, to Nigerian parents, became the subject of racist comments posted on the IRFU’s official X and Instagram accounts, which had celebrated his inaugural cap.

An IRFU spokesperson confirmed the union's stance in a statement to Press Association Sport: "We’re aware of some targeted abuse online in recent days and continue to work with Signify and the relevant authorities to report it.

“We will also continue to fully support all affected by the cowardly actions of a minority and investigations are underway alongside our partners Signify. It is clear that racist abuse has no place in Irish society and the IRFU has a zero tolerance policy towards racism of any form."

open image in gallery Edogbo came on in the closing stages of Ireland’s win over Italy ( AP )

Edogbo entered the fray for the final 10 minutes of the match against Italy, replacing James Ryan.

He was met with a significant cheer from the Aviva Stadium crowd, playing a role in helping Andy Farrell’s side secure their victory during a tense conclusion.

Reflecting on his debut, Edogbo expressed his desire to learn: "I think my main goal with this campaign – I’ve had a few chances with Faz and a few chats with Paulie – I just want to learn as much as possible.

“Obviously every player wants to play all the games but I understand this is a very special place, a very privileged place to be and it takes time.

“I think Faz did an interview about how I need to find my feet and he’s 100 per cent right, there is an element of knowing the system, knowing your team-mates and ultimately international rugby is a different beast.

“I suppose I got a taste of that and I know from that little block I had there, there’s a lot of work to be done and I’m looking forward to it."

Ireland's Six Nations campaign continues this Saturday with an away fixture against England at Twickenham.