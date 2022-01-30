Fresh blow for England as Joe Marchant tests positive for coronavirus

Marchant will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey

Duncan Bech
Sunday 30 January 2022 19:03
Comments
England’s Joe Marchant has tested positive for Covid (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England’s Joe Marchant has tested positive for Covid (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

England have suffered yet another setback in advance of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland after Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid-19.

Marchant’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Friday and he will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey

The versatile Harlequins back, who covers outside centre and wing, was set to feature at Murrayfield on Saturday as England contend with a lengthy injury list.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in