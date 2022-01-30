Fresh blow for England as Joe Marchant tests positive for coronavirus
Marchant will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey
England have suffered yet another setback in advance of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland after Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid-19.
Marchant’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Friday and he will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey
The versatile Harlequins back, who covers outside centre and wing, was set to feature at Murrayfield on Saturday as England contend with a lengthy injury list.
