Helena Rowland and Ellie Kildunne scored two tries each as England beat Canada

Helena Rowland and Ellie Kildunne scored two tries apiece as England beat Canada 50-24.

Goal-kicking centre Rowland scored 20 points in total as the Red Roses won the first of two successive meetings between the two teams at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

The first points came inside two minutes as Holly Aitchison’s kick through saw Kildunne and Abby Dow combine to put Rowland over.

Marlie Packer added a second from a driving maul and, though Justine Pelletier pulled one back, prop Mackenzie Carson crashed over to restore the two-try cushion at 17-7.

Tyson Beukeboom scored for Canada but Kildunne and Lucy Packer both dummied their way over to make it 31-12 at half-time.

Kildunne crossed again 15 minutes after the break but Canada rallied with tries from Emily Tuttosi and Madison Grant in quick succession.

That made it 38-24 but England extended their lead again with a superb try as Claudia MacDonald’s touchline offload sent Rowland over to score her second and add her fifth successful conversion.

Replacement Maisy Allen rounded off the win with a debut try to bring up England’s half-century.