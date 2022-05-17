James Haskell apologises after being accused of disrespecting women’s rugby

Former England rugby star James Haskell has apologised after being accused of disrespecting women’s rugby on social media.

Haskell told Bristol Bears player Simi Pam to “have a day off” after his podcast put out a post listing the most-capped England front row players but omitted women’s stars. Pam pointed out they should have said men’s players or included the likes of Rochelle “Rocky” Clark and Amy Garnett in the list.

Haskell quickly deleted the comment and replied again suggesting that he had done a lot to adovocate for the women’s game. He has since been hit with criticism and has now released an apology on Instagram.

He said he posted without thinking and that he didn’t get his reaction right, adding: “That original post was on our [The Good, The Bad & The Rugby] channels, which is predominantly about men’s rugby and that if we made the point elsewhere we could understand the reaction.

“I stand by this point. However, I am aware I have not faced any of the struggles so many in the women’s game face, so passions do run high.

“We can all agree there are better ways to handle these things. I truly didn’t intend to disrespect women’s rugby and no way did my reply mean to cause offence. I’m a huge advocate, if you believe it or not, of the women’s game and my track record backs that up.”

Many women’s rugby players have come out in support of Pam and said they cannot have a “day off” as it’s a daily fight to promote the game and to get recognition.

Harlequins and England player Shaunagh Brown said: “Got to laugh otherwise we’d cry. Women being overlooked AGAIN. It’s just our everyday isn’t it. And heaven forbid anyone points it out.”

And Saracens and England star Poppy Cleall added: “What annoys me the most is putting @RockyClark_1 and Amy Garnett’s name where they belong, does not diminish [men’s] point or records? It just gives the women the recognition they deserve. Poor.”

Haskell was defended by some, including ex-England player Neil Back who wrote: “I look at this @GoodBadRugby post & think ‘Most England Caps’ in the mens [sic] game as the top capped men are listed & men are in the pic?!

“If they had posted ‘Most England Caps’ & listed the top capped women with women in the picture I wouldn’t have thought, why aren’t men listed.”