Jordan Michallet dead: French rugby stunned after fly-half’s death aged 29
Michallet had helped club Rouen to promotion into the second tier of French Rugby
French rugby player Jordan Michallet has tragically passed away at the age of only 29.
The fly-half had recently signed a new contract with club Rouen, who he helped to promotion in the second tier in France. The news was confirmed by the club who will honour him in their home game on Friday.
They said: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet. This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.
“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal.”
Michallet had played for France U18 and competed for Bourgoin and Grenoble. His former coach at Grenoble Sylvain Begon said: “It’s awful. Terrible! My first thoughts are with his family, his club, and all his old buddies. It’s a real shock. He was a determined boy who was easy to train.
“He was asking himself the right questions.”
And France Rugby added: “The rugby family is bereaved today after the death of @rouen_normandie_rugby player Jordan Michallet. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”
