Is Leinster vs La Rochelle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Heineken Champions Cup final
Everything you need to know ahead of the final of the Champions Cup
Leinster are seeking a fifth European crown as they take on La Rochelle in the final of the Heineken Champions Cup.
The French side were beaten finalists last year and have never won this competition.
However Ronan O’Gara’s side beat Leinsters at the semi-final stage of last year’s tournament, and will hope for to replicate that performance.
But it is the Irish side, bidding to draw level with Toulouse as the most successful club in competition history, who enter as firm favourites to add another trophy to their crowded cabinet.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final:
When and where is it?
Leinster vs La Rochelle in the final of the Champions Cup will be held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, kicking off at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 28 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final live on Channel 4 or BT Sport 2. Coverage on the terrestrial channel begins at 4.15pm BST, while BT Sport’s coverage starts at 4pm. The game will be streamed on All4, while BT Sport subscribers can also watch via the app or online player.
Team News
Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe have both been dealing with niggly injuries, but are fit to play for Leinster. Ronan Kelleher has come through return-to-play protocols and starts at hooker, while Ciaran Frawley has recovered from a facial injury to begin on the bench in a settled matchday 23.
La Rochelle are without two former All Blacks in scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who has not recovered sufficiently from a broken hand, and back-row Victor Vito, who is ruled out by an ankle injury. They are replaced by Thomas Berjon and Matthias Haddad. Brice Dulin and Will Skelton are able to return, and start at full-back and in the second row.
Confirmed line-ups
Leinster XV: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.
Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, R Ruddock; L McGrath, R Byrne, C Frawley.
La Rochelle XV: B Dulin; D Leyds, J Sinzelle, J Danty, R Rhule; I West, T Berjon; D Priso, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; T Lavault, W Skelton; W Liebenberg, M Haddad, G Alldritt.
Replacements: F Bosch, R Wardi, J Sclavi, R Sazy, R Bourdeau; A Retiere, L Botia, J Favre.
Odds
Leinster 1/5
La Rochelle 7/2
Prediction
Leinster secure their fifth European crown with a strong performance. Leinster 30-17 La Rochelle
