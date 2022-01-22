Some of the Premier 15s matches that have been called off so far this season will be played this weekend and it includes an exciting mid-table clash between Wasps and Loughborough Lightning.

The fixture didn’t go ahead as planned in early January due to Covid cases in both camps but the game will be played on Saturday. The last time the two clubs faced one another was right at the start of the season where Wasps defeated Loughborough 29-0.

Loughborough had a rough opening to the campaign but have now found their feet. They have won four matches to battle to seventh, just one spot behind Wasps. The encounter could see the northern side close the gap on their rivals.

Elsewhere, Sale Sharks host table leaders Saracens on Saturday and the two-time champions could extend their lead over Bristol Bears. The match between the sides was called off in December after an outbreak of Covid at Saracens.

The London side currently have a two point gap but a bonus point win could put them a healthy seven points clear. Sale, on the other hand, are seeking their second win of the season which would see them start to hunt down eighth place Worcester.

The South West side are also playing this weekend though so Sale would need to win and Worcester lose to start closing the gap. Worcester play bottom of the table DMP Durham Sharks in their rescheduled fixture on Saturday.

The game was postponed in November due to weather concerns and DMP will be looking for their first win of the season. Their form looked brighter in their 48-7 loss to Bristol Bears last Saturday and could potentially kick start their campaign.